And Just Like That, Eugene Lewis Is a REDBLACK.
February 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 12, 2025
- Elks Re-Sign Acheampong, Release Pelley - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Add Two on Defence - Montreal Alouettes
- Boatmen Sign Four Americans: DB Ciante Evans, DL Anthony Lanier II, DL Demarcus Christmas & DL Atlias Bell - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Add Former Indiana Hoosiers Standout Defensive Back Jaylin Williams - B.C. Lions
- Régis Cibasu Stays with the Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Sign Perennial All-CFL Centre Sean McEwen - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Elks Bring in All-CFL Group on Second Day of Free Agency - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Release DB Demerio Houston - Calgary Stampeders
- Stamps Add D-Lineman Miles Brown - Calgary Stampeders
- Ticats Add Free Agent Tyjuan Garbutt to D-Line - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Three-Time All-CFL Receiver Geno Lewis - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent DB Reggie Stubblefield - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Giant DT Shawn Oakman Signs with Als - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Add Running Back Khalan Laborn - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Add All-CFL Receiver Kenny Lawler - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Stamps Bring Back Kyle Saxelid - Calgary Stampeders
- Stampeders Sign Godfrey Onyeka - Calgary Stampeders
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Quarterback Shea Patterson - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.