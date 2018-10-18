Anaheim Ducks Trade Mitch Hults to Tampa Bay
October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has traded center Mitch Hults to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for future considerations.
Hults, 23 (11/13/94), has recorded 11-18=29 points in 61 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego. In his first full professional season in 2016-17, Hults led Gulls rookies in power-play goals (5), co-led in assists (14), and ranked second in points (10-14=24) and goals.
Signed as a free agent on Mar. 20, 2017, Hults collected 20-34=54 points with 98 PIM in two seasons (76 games) with Lake Superior State of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) from 2015-17. The 6-2, 207-pound forward was named to the All-WCHA Second Team in 2016-17 after leading the conference in assists (23) and ranking third in points (34).
