Anaheim Ducks to Participate in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament Hosted by Vegas September 15-18

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will participate in the six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights from Sept. 15-18. The tournament will be part of Anaheim Ducks Rookie Camp, which will begin Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Great Park Ice (times and roster to be announced at a later date).

The nine-game 2023 Rookie Faceoff will feature a six-team field with games held at both City National Arena in Summerlin, Nev. and the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. Rookies from the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and host Vegas Golden Knights will participate in the annual rookie tournament, which features the top prospects from each club participating. The tournament was previously hosted by San Jose (2022), Arizona (2021), Anaheim at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena (2019) and Vegas (2018).

The Ducks begin their three-game tournament schedule on Friday, Sept. 15 vs. Vegas (Dollar Loan Center, 7 p.m. PT). Anaheim will continue tournament play on Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Colorado (City National Arena, Rink 1, 1 p.m. PT) before concluding their schedule against Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 18 (City National Arena, Rink 2, 12:30 p.m. PT).

Ticket and broadcast information for the 2023 Rookie Faceoff will be announced at a later date.

Below is the 2023 Vegas Rookie Faceoff Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 15

San Jose vs. Los Angeles - 1 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

Arizona vs. Colorado - 3:30 p.m., City National Arena Rink 2 (Summerlin)

Anaheim vs. Vegas - 7 p.m., The Dollar Loan Center (Henderson)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Los Angeles vs. Arizona - 3:30 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

Vegas vs. San Jose - 7 p.m., The Dollar Loan Center (Henderson)

Sunday, Sept. 17

Colorado vs. Anaheim - 1 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

Monday, Sept. 18

Arizona vs. San Jose - 10 a.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles - 12:30 p.m., City National Arena Rink 2 (Summerlin)

Colorado vs. Vegas - 3 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

