Anaheim Ducks to Participate in 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose September 16-19

September 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will participate in the six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks from Sept. 16-19 at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose.

The nine-game 2022 Rookie Faceoff will feature a six-team field, including the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights. The annual rookie tournament, which features the top prospects from each club participating, was previously hosted by Arizona (2021), Anaheim at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena (2019), and Vegas (2018).

The Ducks begin their three-game tournament schedule on Friday, Sept. 16 vs. San Jose at Tech CU Arena (7 p.m. PT). Anaheim will continue tournament play on Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Arizona (4:30 p.m. PT, Orange Rink) before concluding their schedule against Vegas on Monday, Sept. 19 (12:30 p.m. PT, Orange Rink).

Ticket information is available at SJBarracuda.com/tickets/rookie-face-off-2022.

Each of Anaheim's three contests will have an audio broadcast live at AnaheimDucks.com. San Diego Gulls play-by-play announcer Andy Zilch will call the action for all Ducks Rookie Showcase games.

Anaheim's 2022 Rookie Faceoff roster will be announced at a later date. Please view the Rookie Faceoff schedule below:

Friday, Sept. 16 Los Angeles vs. Colorado - 2 p.m. - Tech CU Arena Vegas vs. Arizona - 4:30 p.m. - Orange Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose San Jose vs. Anaheim - 7 p.m. - Tech CU Arena

Saturday, Sept. 17 Los Angeles vs. Vegas - 2 p.m. - Tech CU Arena Anaheim vs. Arizona - 4:30 p.m. - Orange Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose San Jose vs. Colorado - 7 p.m. - Tech CU Arena

Sunday, Sept. 18 No games scheduled

Monday, Sept. 19 Arizona vs. Colorado - 10:00 a.m. - Tech CU Arena Anaheim vs. Vegas - 12:30 p.m. - Orange Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose San Jose vs. Los Angeles - 3 p.m. - Tech CU Arena

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.