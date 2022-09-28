Anaheim Ducks Sign Tyson Hinds to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO -The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Tyson Hinds to a three-year entry-level contract.

Hinds, 19 (3/12/03), split his third Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) season with Rimouski and Sherbrooke in 2022-23, combining for 12-23=35 points and a +28 rating in 61 games. He also appeared in 11 QMJHL Playoff games last season, earning 1-3=4 points, tied for second among Phoenix blueliners in points and assists.

The 6-3, 188-pound defenseman earned 6-10=16 points with a +10 rating in 33 games in 2020-21 with Shawinigan and Rimouski. He led Rimouski defensemen in scoring, goals and ranked second in assists. He also earned one assist in six QMJHL playoff games.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (76th overall of the 2021 NHL Draft, Hinds has collected 20-42=62 points with a +43 rating in 148 career QMJHL games with Sherbrooke, Rimouski and Shawinigan. A native of Gatineau, Quebec, Hinds earned one assist with Team Canada at the 2020 U-17 World Hockey Championship.

