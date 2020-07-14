Anaheim Ducks Sign Troy Terry to Three-Year Contract Extension

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed right wing Troy Terry to a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 NHL season.

Terry, 22 (9/10/97), has earned 8-20=28 points with a +3 rating in 81 career NHL games with the Ducks. Since the start of the 2018-19 NHL season, Terry leads Anaheim players aged 22-or-younger in goals, assists and points. The 6-0, 180-pound winger has also appeared in 55 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting 23-34=57 points with a +15 rating.

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Terry recorded 4-11=15 points in 47 games with the Ducks in 2019-20. Terry established career highs in points, assists, shots (73) and games played, while matching a personal best in goals. He also appeared in 14 games with the San Diego Gulls, collecting 7-9=16 points with a +14 rating.

A native of Denver, CO, Terry represented Team USA at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and helped his country to gold at the 2017 World Junior Championship, where he went 4-for-4 in shootouts with a pair of game-deciding goals in the final and semifinal. Terry also won gold with Team USA at the 2015 U-18 World Championship with 3-2=5 points in seven games. Prior to signing his entry-level contract with Anaheim in 2018, Terry led the University of Denver (NCAA) to a national championship in 2017 and back-to-back National Collegiate Hockey Conference championships in 2017 and 2018.

