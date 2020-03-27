Anaheim Ducks Sign Trevor Zegras to Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Trevor Zegras to a three-year entry-level contract.

Zegras, 19 (3/20/01), collected 11-25=36 points with a +8 rating in 33 games with Boston University (Hockey East) this season. Named to the 2019-20 Hockey East All-Rookie Team, Zegras ranked tied for second among NCAA freshmen in assists and tied for third in points and points-per-game (1.09). The 6-0, 170-pound forward also ranked second on the Terriers in assists and third in points and plus/minus.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras has represented the United States at several international tournaments, including the 2020 World Junior Championship. Zegras became only the second player since 2004 to record nine primary assists in a single tournament. Zegras' nine assists also ranked tied for the fourth-most by a U.S. player in a single World Junior Championship.

A native of Bedford, N.Y., Zegras recorded 46-100=146 points in 116 career games with USA Hockey National Training and Development Program (NTDP) U-17 and U-18 teams. He ranks fourth in NTDP history in career assists, and sixth for assists in a single-season (61 in 2018-19). Zegas also helped Team USA to a U-18 World Championship bronze medal in 2019 and a U-17 World Hockey Challenge gold medal in 2017.

