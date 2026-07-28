Anaheim Ducks Sign Sean Farrell to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Published on July 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Sean Farrell to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2026-27 NHL season.

Farrell, 24 (11/2/01), was acquired from Montreal for Sasha Pastujov on July 27, 2026. He has scored one goal in six career NHL games with the Canadiens (1-0=1), with his lone stint coming at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL campaign. He has recorded 46-79=125 points with a +6 rating and 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 186 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Laval Rocket from 2023-26. He has also scored 3-9=12 points in 18 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

The 5-10, 182-pound forward spent 2025-26 with Laval where he set single-season career highs in points (17-36=53) in 72 contests to rank second in assists, and third in goals and points among club leaders. He also recorded two assists in five postseason outings.

Originally selected by Montreal in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Farrell spent two seasons at Harvard University from 2021-23, scoring 30-51=81 points with a +27 rating in 58 contests. In his second season in 2022-23, he was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist and was the Ivy League and ECAC Player of the Year after earning 20-33=53 points with a +21 rating in 34 contests.

The Milford, Mass. native represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, scoring 3-3=6 points in four tournament games to lead his country in goals and points. He also appeared at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, and 2019 U-18 World Championship.







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