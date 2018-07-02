Anaheim Ducks Sign Schenn, Gibbons, Rowney, Street, Coreau, Rodin to Contracts

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Luke Schenn to a one-year contract through the 2018-19 NHL season.

Schenn, 28 (11/2/89), has played 708 career NHL games, scoring 30-113=143 points. He spent the previous two seasons with Arizona, collecting 2-13=15 points in 142 games.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Schenn was drafted fifth overall by Toronto in the 2008 NHL Draft. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2008-09 while playing 70 games (2-12=14 points). He was acquired by Philadelphia on June 23, 2012 in exchange for James van Riemsdyk. Schenn was later acquired by Los Angeles with Vincent Lecavalier in exchange for Jordan Weal and a third-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft on Jan. 6, 2016. He signed with Arizona as a free agent on July 23, 2016.

Schenn has represented Canada on several occasions, including winning a gold medal at the 2008 World Junior Championship. He also played for Canada at World Championships in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

