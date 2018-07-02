Anaheim Ducks Sign Schenn, Gibbons, Rowney, Street, Coreau, Rodin to Contracts
July 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Luke Schenn to a one-year contract through the 2018-19 NHL season.
Schenn, 28 (11/2/89), has played 708 career NHL games, scoring 30-113=143 points. He spent the previous two seasons with Arizona, collecting 2-13=15 points in 142 games.
A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Schenn was drafted fifth overall by Toronto in the 2008 NHL Draft. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2008-09 while playing 70 games (2-12=14 points). He was acquired by Philadelphia on June 23, 2012 in exchange for James van Riemsdyk. Schenn was later acquired by Los Angeles with Vincent Lecavalier in exchange for Jordan Weal and a third-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft on Jan. 6, 2016. He signed with Arizona as a free agent on July 23, 2016.
Schenn has represented Canada on several occasions, including winning a gold medal at the 2008 World Junior Championship. He also played for Canada at World Championships in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2018
- Islanders Agree to Terms with Matt Lorito - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Islanders Bring Back Christopher Gibson - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Islanders Agree to Terms with Seth Helgeson - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Schenn, Gibbons, Rowney, Street, Coreau, Rodin to Contracts - San Diego Gulls
- Avalanche Signs Cannata, Kosmachuk, Dries - Colorado Eagles
- Macdonald and Tapper Join Griffins' Coaching Staff - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Flames Sign Forward Buddy Robinson - Stockton Heat
- 'Canes Sign Dan Renouf to One-Year Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Agree to Terms with F Paul Thompson, D Jacob Macdonald - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Sign Forward James Neal - Stockton Heat
- Pirri, Lagace Back; Vegas Adds Five More in Free Agency - Chicago Wolves
- Coyotes Name Varady as Tucson Roadrunners New Head Coach - Tucson Roadrunners
- Predators Sign Zac Rinaldo to Two-Way Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Sign Trio of Forwards - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Sign Forward Wacey Hamilton to a Two-Year Contract - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Schenn, Gibbons, Rowney, Street, Coreau, Rodin to Contracts
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Chase De Leo from Winnipeg
- Anaheim Ducks to Host Development Camp Scrimmage July 1 at Anaheim Ice
- Anaheim Ducks Make Six Selections in Rounds 2-7 of 2018 NHL Draft
- Anaheim Ducks Select Isac Lundestrom 23rd Overall in 2018 NHL Draft