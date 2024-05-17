Anaheim Ducks Sign Rodwin Dionicio to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Rodwin Dionicio to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Dionicio, 20 (3/30/04), combined for 25-48=73 points in 60 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Windsor and Saginaw in 2023-24, one of nine OHL defensemen the last 10 seasons to reach 25 goals in a single season. He ranked second in goals and third in points and points per game (1.22) among all OHL defensemen during the campaign. Following his acquisition by Saginaw Nov. 16, 2023, he scored 20-33=53 points with a +24 rating in 44 contests. His 40 goals the last two OHL seasons rank tied for second among all OHL blueliners, trailing only Zayne Parekh (54).

The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman led OHL defensemen in scoring (5-12=17 in 17 games), goals and assists through the first three rounds of the 2024 OHL Playoffs. He paced Saginaw defensemen in scoring, goals and assists, and led all Spirit skaters in points and assists.

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Dionicio earned 46-108=154 points with a +4 rating in 167 career OHL regular-season games. He also collected 6-12=18 points in 19 career OHL Playoff contests. In 2022-23, Dionicio combined for 15-35=50 points in 50 games between Niagara and Windsor. He recorded 11-32=43 points in 33 games following his acquisition by Windsor, leading club blueliners in scoring, goals and assists.

Born in Newark, N.J. and raised in Switzerland, Dionicio has represented Switzerland at numerous international tournaments, including three straight World Junior Championships (2022, 2023 and 2024), and the 2021 U-18 World Championship. In the 2024 World Junior Championship, he earned 2-2=4 points in five tournament games.

