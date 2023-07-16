Anaheim Ducks Sign Lukas Dostal to Two-Year Contract Extension

SAN DIEGO, Calif.- The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Lukas Dostal to a two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 NHL season (two-way in 2023-24, one-way in 2024-25).

Dostal, 23 (6/22/00), has posted a 5-12-3 record in 23 career appearances (20 starts) with Anaheim, earning a 3.65 goals-against average (GAA) and .902 save percentage (SV%). In 2022-23, he posted a 4-10-3 record with a 3.78 GAA and .901 SV% in 19 appearances (17 starts), setting career highs in appearances, starts, and wins. Dostal became the first Ducks rookie goaltender with multiple 40-save appearances with 42 saves, Dec . 23, 2022 vs. Calgary and Dec. 17, 2022 at Edmonton (46). His 46 saves marked the second-most by a Ducks rookie goaltender in franchise history (Frederik Andersen, 49, Mar . 2 2014 vs. Carolina).

The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender also appeared in 34 games with the San Diego Gulls in 2022-23, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He went 11-21-0 with a career-high three shutouts, 2.97 GAA and .912 SV%. Dostal was named co-Most Valuable Player representing the Gulls at the AHL All-Star Challenge in Laval, Quebec. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal has posted a 44-44-4 record in 98 career AHL games with San Diego, including five shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and .915 SV%.

The Brno, Czechia native went 41-13-8 with five shutouts, a 1.76 GAA and .929 SV% in 64 appearances with Ilves of Finland's SM-liiga from 2018-21. In 2019-20, he was named the SM-liiga Best Goaltender (Urpo Ylonen Award) after posting a 27-8-6 record in 43 games. He has represented Czechia at several international tournaments, including the 2022 World Championship (1-0-0), two World Junior Championships (2019 and 2020), 2018 U-18 World Championship and 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (silver medal).

