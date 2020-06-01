Anaheim Ducks Sign Kodie Curran to Two-Year Contract

June 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Kodie Curran to a two-year contract through the 2021-22 NHL season.

Curran, 30 (12/18/89), has played the last two seasons with Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), collecting 24-62=86 points with a +13 rating and 91 penalty minutes (PIM) in 97 games. The 6-2, 201-pound blueliner was named the SHL's 2019-20 MVP and Defenseman of the Year after picking up 12-37=49 points with a +8 rating and 67 PIM in 48 games. Curran led SHL defensemen in points and assists last season, while also recording the most points of any foreign-born player.

Curran has spent the last four years in Europe, including back-to-back championship stints in Norway (Storhamar in 2017-18) and Denmark (Esbjerg in 2016-17). His first SHL season in 2018-19 was highlighted by 12 goals (first among defensemen) and 37 points. In 2017-18, Curran was named the Norwegian Player of the Year, Playoff MVP and an All-Star Team member after collecting 12-17=29 points and a +18 rating in 14 playoff games. Curran also posted a league-best +51 rating during the 2017-18 regular season. He began his European career leading Esbjerg to a Danish championship with All-Star Team honors, while also pacing league defensemen in points (33) and goals (10).

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Curran helped Team Canada advance to the championship game of the 2018 Spengler Cup against KalPa, posting a +2 rating in four games. Curran's most recent North American campaign came in 2015-16 when he earned 7-22=29 points in 63 combined games with Hartford (American Hockey League) and Greenville (ECHL).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.