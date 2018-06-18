Anaheim Ducks Sign Kevin Boyle to Two-Year Contract Extension

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Kevin Boyle to a two-year, two-way contract extension through the 2019-20 season. Per club policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boyle, 26 (5/30/92), has posted a 29-18-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average (GAA) and .922 save percentage (SV%) in 54 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Diego Gulls. In 2017-18, Boyle ranked 10th among AHL goaltenders in SV% (.921), while finishing second among rookies in SV%, fifth in wins (19) and sixth in GAA (2.66). Boyle also established a franchise record last season in games played (35) and tied a club record for single-season wins.

Signed as a free agent on Mar. 30, 2016, Boyle went 58-36-17 with 11 shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and .915 SV% in 114 career Hockey East games from 2011-16. Boyle was named the 2015-16 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and Co-Player of the Year after going 24-10-5 with seven shutouts, a 1.88 GAA and .934 SV% with the University of Massachusetts Lowell Riverhawks. The 6-1, 192-pound goaltender finished 2015-16 ranked tied for fourth in the nation in GAA, fifth in wins, tied for sixth in SV%, tied for third in shutouts and starts (39), and second in minutes played (2363:34).

