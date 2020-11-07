Anaheim Ducks Sign Jamie Drysdale to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Jamie Drysdale to a three-year entry-level contract.

Drysdale, 18 (4/8/02), was named an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) First Team All-Star in 2019-20 after scoring 9-38=47 points with a +9 rating and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 games with the Erie Otters. The 5-11, 175-pound defensemen ranked 10th among OHL defensemen in points-per game (.96) while leading Erie blueliners in goals, assists, scoring, power-play assists (19) and power-play goals (3).

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale recorded 16-71=87 points in 112 career OHL games with Erie. He was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team after leading Otters blueliners in goals, assists, scoring and power-play points (17) as a rookie.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Drysdale helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 World Junior Championship, recording 1-2=3 points in seven tournament games. At 17 years, eight months, Drysdale became the youngest defensemen since 2001 to appear in a World Junior Championship for Canada (Jay Bouwmeester, 17 years, three months), and the sixth-youngest Canadian defensemen all-time. He has also represented Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (silver), 2019 U-18 World Championship and 2019 U-17 World Hockey Challenge.

