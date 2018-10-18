Anaheim Ducks Sign Jake Dotchin to One-Year Contract

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Jake Dotchin to a one-year contract through the 2018-19 NHL season and assigned him to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dotchin, 24 (3/24/94), has earned 3-19=22 points with a +27 rating and 73 penalty minutes (PIM) in 83 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Dotchin made his NHL debut in 2016-17 and ranked second on the Lightning in plus/minus (+10), while setting career highs in points (0-11=11) and assists. He went on to establish personal bests in goals (3), plus/minus (+17) and games played (48), and matched a career high in points (11) last season.

Selected by Tampa Bay in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Dotchin has collected 11-33=44 points with 339 PIM in 157 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Syracuse. The Cambridge, Ontario native has also added six assists and 43 PIM in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

