Anaheim Ducks Sign Jack Badini and Hunter Drew to Entry-Level Contracts

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Jack Badini to a two-year entry-level contract and defenseman Hunter Drew to a three-year entry-level contract.

Badini, 22 (1/19/98), played three seasons with Harvard from 2017-20, collecting 24-27=51 points with a +5 rating and 42 penalty minutes (PIM) in 97 career NCAA games. Selected in the third round (91st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Badini concluded his junior season with Harvard in 2019-20 earning 6-8=14 points with a +5 rating in 31 games. A native of Old Greenwich, CT, Badini was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team and led Harvard freshmen forwards with 10-7=17 points in 2017-18.

Drew, 21 (10/21/98), split his professional debut in 2019-20 with San Diego of the American Hockey League (AHL) and Tulsa of the ECHL. In 34 combined games with the Gulls and Oilers, Drew registered 2-9=11 points with a +7 rating. The native of Kingston, Ontario previously played three seasons with Charlottetown of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-19. In 167 career QMJHL games with the Islanders, Drew posted 24-68' points with a +31 rating and 369 PIM.

