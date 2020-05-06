Anaheim Ducks Sign Christian Djoos and Jani Hakanpaa to Contract Extensions

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defensemen Christian Djoos and Jani Hakanpaa to one-year contract extensions through the 2020-21 NHL season.

Djoos, 25 (8/6/94), owns 5-22=27 points with a +25 rating and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 119 career NHL games with Anaheim and Washington. Acquired from the Capitals on Feb. 24, 2020 for Daniel Sprong, the 6-0, 180-pound defenseman helped Washington to a Stanley Cup championship in 2018 with one assist in 22 playoff games.

Selected by Washington in the seventh round (195th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Djoos combined for 1-2=3 points with a +3 rating in 11 games with the Ducks and Capitals this season. He spent the majority of the season with Hershey of the American Hockey League (AHL), collecting 5-27=32 points with a +8 rating in 42 games. At the time of his Feb. 24 acquisition by Anaheim, Djoos led the Bears in assists and ranked eighth among AHL defensemen in assists and tied for 10th in points, while leading Hershey defensemen in scoring, goals and assists.

Hakanpaa, 28 (3/31/92), appeared in five games for Anaheim this season, posting one goal with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-5, 218-pound defenseman made his NHL debut Mar. 4 vs. Colorado and scored his first career NHL goal Mar. 11 vs. St. Louis. A native of Kirkkonummi, Finland, Hakanpaa also recorded 1-12=13 points with a +12 rating in 47 games with San Diego (AHL) this season. Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Hakanpaa owns 7-26=33 points with a +32 rating and 110 PIM in 179 career AHL games.

Signed by Anaheim as a free agent July 3, 2019, Hakanpaa earned 25-56=81 points with a +76 rating in 298 career Finnish Elite League (Liiga) games with Karpat and Espoo. He led Finnish Elite League defensemen in plus/minus in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 (+29) and 2017-18 (+28), and was a member of the 2017-18 Karpat team that won the Finnish Elite League postseason championship.

