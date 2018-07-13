Anaheim Ducks Sign Chase De Leo to One-Year Contract

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Chase De Leo to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2018-19 NHL season.

De Leo, 22 (10/25/95), was acquired from Winnipeg in exchange for Nic Kerdiles on June 30, 2018. A native of La Mirada, CA, De Leo has appeared in two career NHL games with the Jets, collecting a +1 rating. He has also earned 45-62=107 points with 77 penalty minutes (PIM) in 211 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Manitoba. The 5-10, 185-pound center recorded 2-6=8 points along with a +4 rating in nine Calder Cup Playoff games in 2018, leading the club in scoring and assists.

Selected by Winnipeg in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, De Leo represented Team USA at the 2015 World Junior Championship and helped the Portland Winter Hawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) to a WHL Championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup final in 2013. In four seasons with Portland, De Leo earned 110-141=251 points with a +111 rating and 115 career WHL games from 2011-15.

