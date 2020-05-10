Anaheim Ducks Sign Brendan Guhle and Sam Carrick to Contract Extensions

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 NHL season and center Sam Carrick to a one-year extension through 2020-21.

Guhle, 22 (7/29/97), owns 4-10=14 points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 59 career NHL games with Anaheim and Buffalo. Acquired from the Sabres with a 2019 first-round draft pick in exchange for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle collected 4-4=8 points in 30 games with the Ducks this season. He also appeared in 27 games for San Diego of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2019-20, earning 4-10=14 points with a +9 rating and 18 PIM.

Selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Guhle has posted 19-54=73 points and 80 PIM in 139 career AHL games with San Diego and Rochester. The 6-2, 197-pound defenseman was a 2019 AHL All-Star and recorded the sixth-best time in the fastest skater competition in event history at the 2019 AHL Skills Competition.

Carrick, 28 (2/4/92), has 2-3=5 points with 15 PIM in 34 NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto. The 6-0, 205-pound center played nine games with the Ducks this season, picking up 1-1=2 points. Carrick scored his first career shorthanded goal and first overall goal as a Duck on a career-high seven shots in a 6-5 shootout victory Dec. 21 at the New York Islanders.

Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick has registered 123-161=284 points with a +50 rating in 438 career AHL games with the San Diego Gulls, Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies. Carrick earned 23-20=43 points with a +27 rating and 40 PIM in 46 games as captain with the Gulls this season. He ranked second among AHL leaders in plus/minus and tied for second in shorthanded goals (4), while also pacing San Diego in points and goals.

