Anaheim Ducks Sign Antoine Morand to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

May 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Antoine Morand to a three-year entry-level contract. Per club policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Morand, 19 (2/18/99), helped lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to the 2018 Memorial Cup Championship after collecting two assists (0-2=2) with a +1 rating in four tournament games. Morand assisted on the game-winning goal in the Memorial Cup Final on May 27, a 3-0 tournament-clinching victory against host Regina in Saskatchewan. Morand also earned 8-11=19 points in 20 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Playoff games as Acadie-Bathurst claimed the 2018 QMJHL Championship.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (60th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Morand has recorded 68-132=200 points with a +34 rating and 146 penalty minutes (PIM) in 181 career QMJHL games with Acadie-Bathurst. The Mercier, Quebec native set several career highs during the 2017-18 regular season with 76 points, 50 assists and eight game-winning goals. Morand has also appeared in 36 career QMJHL Playoff games with the Titan, collecting 10-24=34 points and 26 PIM.

