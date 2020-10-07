Anaheim Ducks Select Six Players During Second Day of 2020 NHL Draft

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim selected six additional players through Rounds 2-7 of the 2020 NHL Draft today. In addition to last night's first-round picks of defenseman Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall) and right wing Jacob Perrault (27th overall), the club selected right wing Sam Colangelo (second round, 36th overall), defenseman Ian Moore (third round, 67th overall), defenseman Thimo Nickl (fourth round, 104th overall), left wing Artyom Galimov (fifth round, 129th overall), center Albin Sundsvik (sixth round, 160th overall) and center Ethan Bowen (seventh round, 207th overall).

Colangelo, 18 (12/26/01), led the United States Hockey League (USHL) in points-per game (1.32, min. 20 games) and plus/minus (+32) after scoring 28-30=58 points in 44 games with the Chicago Steel. The 6-2, 205-pound forward ranked tied for third in goals, scoring and shooting percentage (22.2, min. 20 games), and tied for 10th in assists among USHL leaders. Colangelo has recorded 31-30=61 points with a +32 rating in 55 career USHL games with Chicago, including three goals (3-0=3) in 11 games in 2018-19. A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge and represented his country at the 2018 Hlinka Memorial.

Moore, 18 (1/4/02), led New England Prep Hockey defensemen last season with 12-34=46 points in 28 games for St. Marks School of the United States High School Prep League (USHS). The first high school player selected in the 2020 NHL Draft, he was named to the USHS First Team All-New England after ranking second in points-per game (1.62) and tied for third in scoring among all USHS defensemen in the nation. The 6-2, 171-pound defenseman also appeared in one game for the U-18 U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) last season. A native of Salt Lake City, Moore combined for 29-67- points in 80 career USHS games at St. Marks School.

Nickl, 18 (12/4/01), recorded 10-29=39 points and 43 penalty minutes (PIM) in 58 games as a rookie with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The 6-2, 176-pound defenseman ranked second in points, goals, PPG (6) and assists among club blueliners. He also ranked third in power-play points (25), fourth in assists and tied for fifth in scoring among team leaders. A native of Klagenfurt, Austria, Nickl is the first-ever Austrian-born selection by Anaheim and the 14th selected all-time in the NHL Draft.

Galimov, 21 (9/8/99), was recipient of the 2019-20 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Rookie of the Year (Alexei Cherepanov Award) after earning 13-10=23 points in 55 games with Ak Bars Kazan. He also co-led the KHL with eight game-winning goals last season and had three assists in four KHL playoff games. The 6-0, 176-pound forward earned 16-14=30 points in 68 career KHL games, including 3-4=7 points with a +3 rating in 12 games to start the 2020-21 season. A native of Samara, Russia, Galimov helped Team Russia to a bronze medal at the 2019 World Junior Championship, scoring 1-2=3 points with a +6 rating in seven tournament games.

Sundsvik, 19 (4/27/01), has one assist in four games with Skelleftea to begin the 2020-21 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) season. As an 18-year old last season, the 6-2, 187-pound center had 3-1=4 points in 38 SHL contests. He also collected 33-36=69 points in 83 career Swedish junior league games (J20 SuperElit) in 2019-20. A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Sundsvik helped his country to a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World U-18 Championships.

Bowen, 18 (5/14/02), has scored 31-39=70 points with 74 PIM in 102 career games with the Chilliwack Chiefs of British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). The 6-2, 170-pound forward tallied 12-19=31 points in 41 games in 2019-20. The Chilliwack, British Columbia native ranked fourth among Chiefs skaters in points-per game (.72) and tied for fifth in assists.

