Anaheim Ducks Select Jamie Drysdale and Jacob Perrault in First Round of 2020 NHL Draft

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club selected defenseman Jamie Drysdale with the sixth overall pick and right wing Jacob Perreault 27th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. The draft resumes tomorrow (Oct. 7) beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT on NHL Network.

Drysdale, 18 (4/8/02), was named an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) First Team All-Star in 2019-20 after scoring 9-38=47 points with a +9 rating and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 games with the Erie Otters. He ranked 10th among OHL defensemen in points-per game (.96) while leading Erie blueliners in goals, assists, scoring, power-play assists (19) and power-play goals (3).

The 5-11, 175-pound defensemen recorded 16-71=87 points in 112 career OHL games with Erie. He was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team after leading Otters blueliners in goals, assists, scoring and power-play points (17) as a rookie.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Drysdale helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 World Junior Championship, recording 1-2=3 points in seven tournament games. He has represented Canada at other international tournaments, including the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (silver), 2019 U-18 World Championship and 2019 U-17 World Hockey Challenge.

Perreault, 18 (4/15/02), led the Sarnia Sting of the OHL in goals (39) and power-play goals (15), and ranked second among team leaders with 39-31=70 points in 57 games in 2019-20. The 5-11, 192-pound forward also ranked tied for fifth in PPG and tied for 10th in goals among OHL leaders.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Perreault was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2018-19 after scoring 30-25=55 points in 63 games with Sarnia, becoming the fifth 16-year old rookie to reach the 30-goal mark since 2009-10 (Cole Perfetti, Matt Puempel, Alex Galchenyuk, Arthur Kaliyev). Among OHL rookies in 2018-19, Perrault ranked second in goals, tied for second in PPG (7) and GWG (5) and fourth in scoring.

His father, Yanic, scored 247-269=516 points in 859 career NHL games with Toronto, Los Angeles, Montreal, Nashville, Phoenix and Chicago from 1993-2008.

