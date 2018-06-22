Anaheim Ducks Select Isac Lundestrom 23rd Overall in 2018 NHL Draft

June 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club selected center Isac Lundestrom with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The draft resumes tomorrow beginning at 8 a.m. PT.

Lundestrom, 18 (11/6/99), has earned 9-12=21 points with a +1 rating and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 91 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Lulea. A native of Gallivare, Sweden, Lundestrom won silver at the 2018 World Junior Championship and at the 2016 U-18 World Championship with Team Sweden.

The 6-0, 183-pound center collected 6-9=15 points with a +7 rating and 14 PIM in 42 games with Lulea last season.

