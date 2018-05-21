Anaheim Ducks Name Marty Wilford Assistant Coach

May 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Marty Wilford as assistant coach. Wilford joins Head Coach Randy Carlyle, Assistant Coaches Steve Konowalchuck, Mark Morrison and Rich Preston, and Goaltending Coach Sudarshan Maharaj on the Ducks coaching staff.

"Marty is a tremendous coach and has certainly earned this opportunity in Anaheim," said Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. "Marty has been instrumental developing the majority of our young defensemen and we look forward to his contributions to the coaching staff next season."

Wilford recently completed his third season as Assistant Coach with the San Diego Gulls and seventh season in the Anaheim organization. Wilford helped the Gulls to a 118-71-10-5 record in his three seasons in San Diego, including an appearance in the Pacific Division Finals in 2016 and 2017.

The Peterborough, Ontario native previously served in a similar capacity with Anaheim's AHL affiliate in Norfolk, which went 104-99-25 from 2012-15 along with a win over top-seeded Manchester in the first round of the 2014 Calder Cup Playoffs. Wilford made his professional coaching debut in 2011-12 with Anaheim's then-AHL affiliate in Syracuse, which went 37-29-10 and earned a berth in the 2012 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (149th overall) of the 1995 NHL Draft, Wilford collected 47-228275 points with 573 PIM as a defenseman in 539 career AHL games from 2000-07.

