Anaheim Ducks Make Six Selections in Rounds 2-7 of 2018 NHL Draft

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks selected six additional players through Rounds 2-7 of the 2018 NHL Draft today at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. In addition to last night's first-round pick of center Isac Lundestrom (23rd overall), the club selected center Benoit-Olivier Groulx (second round, 54th overall), left wing Blake McLaughlin (third round, 79th overall), goaltender Lukas Dostal (third round, 85th overall), right wing Jackson Perbix (fourth round, 116th overall), goaltender Roman Durny (fifth round, 147th overall), and defenseman Hunter Drew (sixth round, 178th overall).

Groulx, 18 (2/6/00), has collected 45-41=86 points with 134 penalty minutes (PIM) in 130 career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League games (QMJHL) with Halifax. The 6-1, 193-pound center has also appeared in 15 career QMJHL Playoff games, earning 3-7=10 points with a +5 rating and 18 PIM with the Moosehead. Groulx was the first overall pick by Halifax in the 2016 QMJHL Entry Draft. Born in Rouen, France and raised in Gatineau, Quebec, Groulx is the son of current head coach of Syracuse in the American Hockey League (AHL) Benoit Groulx.

McLaughlin, 18 (2/14/00), owns 23-31=54 points with 70 PIM in 65 career United States Hockey League (USHL) games with the Chicago Steel. The 6-0, 157-pound winger ranked second among team leaders last season in scoring (23-29=52) and tied for third in goals and assists. McLaughlin, who added 3-4=7 in seven USHL Playoff games last season, is committed to the University of Minnesota in 2018-19.

Dostal, 18 (6/22/00), made his professional debut in the Czech Republic during the 2017-18 season, appearing in 20 games with Trebic. The 6-1, 166-pound goaltender posted a 10-10 record with two shutouts, a 2.43 goals-against average (GAA) and .921 save percentage (SV%). A native of Brno, Czech Republic, Dostal led Brno's Under-20 team to a league championship last season, leading all playoff netminders with a 1.40 GAA and .959 SV% in seven games. Dostal has represented the Czech Republic in several international tournaments, including winning silver at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial.

Perbix, 17 (9/13/00), split the 2017-18 season with Elk River High School (Minnesota) and Green Bay (USHL), combining for 20-45=65 points with 37 PIM in 42 games. Perbix paced Elk River in scoring and assists, and ranked second in goals. The 6-1, 176-pound wing is committed to Notre Dame in the fall.

Durny, 20 (5/28/98), posted an 8-20-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.38 GAA and .920 SV% in 25 games with Des Moines (USHL). A native of Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia, Durny also played 23 games in his native country last season and represented his national team at the 2018 World Junior Championship, going 2-2-0 with a 2.75 GAA and .925 SV%.

Drew, 19 (10/21/98), has recorded 8-34=42 points with a +17 rating and 228 PIM in 106 career QMJHL games with Charlottetown. The 6-1, 187-pound defenseman led QMJHL last season in PIM (159), co-led Charlottetown in plus/minus (+12), and ranked second among team defensemen in points (8-31=39), goals and assists. Drew added 2-9=11 points in 18 QMJHL Playoff games last spring.

