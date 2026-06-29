Anaheim Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Seven Restricted Free Agents
Published on June 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has extended qualifying offers to seven pending Restricted Free Agents:
Vyacheslav Buteyets - Goaltender
Leo Carlsson - Center
Calle Clang - Goaltender
Cutter Gauthier - Left Wing
Tyson Hinds - Defenseman
Pavel Mintyukov - Defenseman
Sasha Pastujov - Left Wing
The Ducks did not tender qualifying offers to the following four players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents Wednesday, July 1:
Jeremie Biakabutuka - Defenseman
Kyle Master - Defenseman
Jan Mysak - Center
Jaxsen Wiebe - Right Wing
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