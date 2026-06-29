Anaheim Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Seven Restricted Free Agents

Published on June 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has extended qualifying offers to seven pending Restricted Free Agents:

Vyacheslav Buteyets - Goaltender

Leo Carlsson - Center

Calle Clang - Goaltender

Cutter Gauthier - Left Wing

Tyson Hinds - Defenseman

Pavel Mintyukov - Defenseman

Sasha Pastujov - Left Wing

The Ducks did not tender qualifying offers to the following four players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents Wednesday, July 1:

Jeremie Biakabutuka - Defenseman

Kyle Master - Defenseman

Jan Mysak - Center

Jaxsen Wiebe - Right Wing







American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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