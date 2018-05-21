Anaheim Ducks Extend Contract of San Diego Head Coach Dallas Eakins

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed San Diego (AHL) Head Coach Dallas Eakins to a multi-year contract extension. Per club policy, financial terms were not disclosed.

"Dallas has provided valuable leadership in San Diego since the Gulls arrived over three seasons ago," said Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. "He has helped create a winning tradition and a successful development program with our AHL affiliate. His contract extension is a testament to that."

Eakins has led San Diego to a 118-71-10-5 record (.615% points percentage) and a pair of appearances in the Pacific Division Finals in 2016 and 2017. Named to his current post on June 26, 2015, Eakins will be behind the Gulls bench for his fourth consecutive season in 2018-19. The Dade City, Fla. native previously served as Head Coach of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers from 2013-14 (113 games) after spending eight years in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

San Diego's 118 wins under Eakins since the club's inception in 2015 lead the Pacific Division, while the club's .615% points percentage is the second highest all-time by a head coach of an Anaheim Ducks primary affiliate and the 118 wins rank tied for second (also Moe Mantha from 1996-00).

"My family and I are honored to return to the Anaheim Ducks/San Diego Gulls family," said Eakins. "This great community has made us feel at home and we are inspired to do our best to give back in the community and on the ice. I am steadfast in my commitment to continue to develop our young men into full time Anaheim Duck players in a demanding, winning environment."

Eakins was Head Coach of the Toronto Marlies (AHL) from 2009-13, leading the team to a 157-114-41 record in 312 games. The Marlies finished atop the North Division during Eakins' final two seasons behind the bench winning four of six playoff series. In 2012 and 2013, Eakins was named as one of two head coaches representing the Western Conference for the AHL All-Star Games. During the 2011-12 campaign, Eakins led the Marlies to a division-best 44-24-8 record and an appearance in the Calder Cup Final. Eakins has a career 275-185-25-31 record as Head Coach in the AHL.

Selected by Washington in the 10th round (208th overall) of the 1985 NHL Draft, Eakins appeared in 120 NHL contests with the Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Phoenix Coyotes, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames. The defenseman collected 0-9=9 points with a +6 rating and 208 PIM in his NHL career. Eakins also played in both the AHL and International Hockey League (IHL) during his professional career, winning both the Calder Cup (2002) and Turner Cup (2000). Eakins recorded his best season with the Chicago Wolves in 1999-00, recording 5-26=31 points in 68 contests. His final professional season was with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) before retiring on May 26, 2004.

