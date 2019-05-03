Anaheim Ducks Assign Isac Lundestrom and Max Comtois to San Diego Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the Anaheim Ducks have assigned center Isac Lundestrom and left wing Max Comtois to San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lundestrom, 19 (11/6/99), began the 2018-19 season with the Ducks, collecting 0-2=2 points in 15 games. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundestrom earned his first career point (assist), Oct. 13 at Dallas. The 6-0, 187-pound center appeared in 12 AHL games with the Gulls, recording six assists (0-6=6).

Lundestrom also scored 2-7=9 points with a +5 rating in 17 games with Lulea of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). In 10 SHL Playoffs games, he co-led Lulea in assists (6) and ranked second in scoring (2-6=8). A native of Gallivare, Sweden, Lundestrom represented Team Sweden at the 2019 World Junior Championship, ranking tied for second on the team in points (1-3=4).

Comtois, 20 (1/8/99), scored 31-17=48 points with a +31 rating and 32 penalty minutes (PIM) in 25 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this season. Comtois led the QMJHL in points-per game (1.92) and co-led in hat tricks (5) this season. The 6-2, 209-pound forward also earned 11-4=15 points with a +5 rating in 16 QMJHL Playoffs games to lead Drummondville in postseason goals and rank tied for second among QMJHL playoff leaders in goals.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois began the season with the Ducks, recording 2-5=7 points in 10 NHL games, including his first career goal in his NHL debut on Oct. 3 at San Jose. His goal 49 seconds into the game was the fastest to start an NHL career since 1989, when Buffalo's Alexander Mogilny scored 20 seconds into the first on Oct. 5, 1989 vs. Quebec.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Comtois appeared in four games with San Diego on a long-term injury conditioning loan. He scored a goal in his AHL debut 2:26 into the game (PPG) on Nov. 10 vs. Colorado to become the first player to score in both their Gulls and Ducks debuts. Comtois captained Team Canada in the 2019 World Junior Championship, scoring 5-1=6 points in five games to rank second among tournament leaders in goals and second on Canada in scoring.

