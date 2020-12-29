Anaheim Ducks Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Presented by Fresh N Lean

December 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host its annual Training Camp presented by FRESH N LEAN at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. beginning Thursday, Dec. 31. The Ducks will spend two weeks preparing for the season-opening series against the Vegas Golden Knight at T-Mobile Arena starting on Jan. 14.

The Ducks training camp roster includes four first-round selections of the last two NHL Drafts (Trevor Zegras, Brayden Tracey, Jamie Drysdale and Jacob Perreault). The 41-man roster includes 25 returning players, five free-agent additions, 12 Anaheim first-round selections and 14 first-round picks overall. Anaheim's provisional 2020-21 Training Camp roster is attached.

Anaheim's provisional roster includes 18 players that have represented the San Diego Gulls, including 10 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.

Note to media: Training camp will be temporarily closed to media due to local health and safety protocols. A virtual media availability with coaches and players will take place daily during training camp. Media will be allowed to attend and cover Ducks home games at Honda Center for the 2020-21 season. However, due to social distancing regulations, press box space will be extremely limited and advance notification will be required (no walk-ups). Anaheim's media protocol for the 2020-21 NHL season will be sent in the coming days with more information.

About FRESH N LEAN

With a philosophy and a desire to reinvent the concept of fast food, founder and CEO Laureen Asseo leads FRESH N LEAN, the largest organic meal delivery service in the United States. FRESH N LEAN specializes in organic dishes made without preservatives, gluten, hormones or added sugar. The recipes are prepared with care and delivered direct to consumers providing a quality meal experience that is readily available when the consumer desires. Laureen's brother Thomas Asseo joined in 2011 as Co-CEO and together they are leading a talented team toward a healthy eating revolution.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2020

Anaheim Ducks Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Presented by Fresh N Lean - San Diego Gulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.