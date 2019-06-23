Anaheim Ducks Announce 2019 Development Camp

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host its annual prospect Development Camp at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. The team will hold a camp practice open to the public Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m.

Anaheim's top prospects will participate in both on-ice and off-ice workouts at Great Park Ice throughout the Development Camp, running June 26-29. All seven of Anaheim's selections from the 2019 NHL Draft will participate in the camp, including center Trevor Zegras (first round, ninth overall), left wing Brayden Tracey (first round, 29th overall), defenseman Jackson LaCombe (second round, 39th overall), defenseman Henry Thrun (fourth round, 101st overall), center Trevor Janicke (fifth round, 132nd overall), defenseman William Francis (sixth round, 163rd overall), and defenseman Mathew Hill (sixth round, 186th overall).

The four-day camp will focus on both the on-ice and off-ice development of the organization's top young prospects. In addition to on-ice development, each player will receive a personally tailored nutritional recommendation and be tested for strength thresholds, range of movement and aerobic capacity. Away from the rink, players will have opportunities to visit Huntington Beach and attend an Angels game.

