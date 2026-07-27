Anaheim Ducks Acquire Sean Farrell from Montreal

Published on July 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired center Sean Farrell from the Montreal Canadiens for left wing Sasha Pastujov.

Farrell, 24 (11/2/01), has scored one goal in six career NHL games with the Canadiens (1-0=1), with his lone stint coming at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL campaign. He has recorded 46-79=125 points with a +6 rating and 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 186 career games with Laval (2023-26). He has also scored 3-9=12 points in 18 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

The 5-10, 182-pound forward spent 2025-26 with the Laval Rocket, Montreal's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he set single-season career highs in points (17-36=53) in 72 contests to rank second in assists, and third in goals and points among club leaders. He also recorded two assists in five postseason outings. Farrell earned 20-24=44 points in 67 games with Laval in 2024-25, tied for third among Laval leaders in points as well and fifth in goals. He also registered 3-7=10 points in 13 playoff contests.

Originally selected by Montreal in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Farrell spent two seasons at Harvard University from 2021-23, scoring 30-51=81 points with a +27 rating in 58 contests. In his second season in 2022-23, he was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist and was the Ivy League and ECAC Player of the Year after earning 20-33=53 points with a +21 rating in 34 contests. He ranked fourth in the nation in points and tied for sixth in assists. He also led the Crimson in points and assists, while ranking second in goals.

The Milford, Mass. native represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, scoring 3-3=6 points in four tournament games to lead his country in goals and points. He also appeared at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, and 2019 U-18 World Championship. Farrell was also named the USHL Player of the Year in 2021-22 and helped the Chicago Steel win a USHL championship after leading the league in points (29-72=101) and assists.

Pastujov, 23 (7/15/03), scored 48-77=124 points in 160 career AHL games with San Diego from 2023-26. He led San Diego in points (21-36=57) during the 2025-26 season. The 6-0, 186-pound forward scored 75-99=174 points in 125 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contests with Sarnia and Guelph from 2021-23.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (66th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Pastujov led USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's (NTDP) U-18 team in scoring (30-35=65), goals and assists in 2020-21. The Bradenton, Fla. native led Team USA in scoring (5-3=8) at the 2021 U-18 World Championship and earned 1-3=4 points at the 2022 World Junior Championship.







American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

Anaheim Ducks Acquire Sean Farrell from Montreal - San Diego Gulls

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