Anaheim Ducks Acquire Chase De Leo from Winnipeg

June 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired center Chase De Leo from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for left wing Nic Kerdiles.

A native of Los Angeles (La Mirada), De Leo made his NHL debut against the Ducks in 2016. De Leo, 22 (10/25/95), has appeared in two career NHL games with the Jets, collecting a +1 rating. He has also earned 45-62=107 points with 77 penalty minutes (PIM) in 211 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Manitoba. The 5-10, 185-pound center recorded 2-6=8 points along with a +4 rating in nine Calder Cup Playoff games in 2018, leading the club in scoring and assists.

Selected by Winnipeg in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, De Leo represented Team USA at the 2015 World Junior Championship and helped the Portland Winter Hawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) to a WHL Championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup final in 2013. In four seasons with Portland, De Leo earned 110-141=251 points with a +111 rating and 115 career WHL games from 2011-15.

Kerdiles, 24 (1/11/94), appeared in three NHL games with Anaheim over the last two seasons, going scoreless. He collected his first career point (assist) during four games in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Irvine, CA native has recorded 47-59=106 points with 174 PIM in 178 career AHL games with San Diego and Norfolk. Kerdiles was selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2018

Anaheim Ducks Acquire Chase De Leo from Winnipeg - San Diego Gulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.