An Update on the 2019-20 FPHL Season - Season Cancelled

Dear fans,

We had a lot planned for you to close out the season. We saw great things on the horizon as we pushed to the playoffs. There were a lot of intriguing storylines to be found around the league, and we couldn't wait to see how it all unfolded.

Well, you know what they say about best-laid plans.

We are extremely disappointed and disheartened to announce that the FPHL's 2019-20 season has come to an end. It is hard to feel anything other than unfulfilled as the season comes to this unceremonious close.

With that said, we understand that the FPHL League Office is under strenuous amounts of pressure amidst growing national and international concern, and we respect their consideration for the players and their safety. Public well-being is top priority, plain and simple. We thank the league officials for their thoughtfulness and appreciate their hard work.

To the other teams of the FPHL, we thank you for a terrific season. There were many memorable moments created this year, and as an expansion franchise, we are already so excited to build on these budding rivalries next year (looking at you, Enforcers. This ain't over).

To our fans: thank you for your undying support. We share your heartache. Our players gave everything they had for you, and you were there to cheer us on night after night through thick and thin. We wanted so badly to bring the Cup home to you. Know this: we will be back, and we will be ready to compete for a championship once more.

We will be in communication with our ticket holders as we evaluate the proper course of action going forward. Any questions can be directed to Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com. In the meantime, we urge our fans to practice caution, sanitize frequently and limit interactions with at-risk individuals. We need our fans at full strength when it comes time for hockey to begin again.

Stay safe. Be kind. And one last time, thank you.

Rabbits baby.

Sincerely,

The Danbury Hat Tricks

