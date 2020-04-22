An Update from Our GM
April 22, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
Dear Threshers Nation,
As our staff spends our days Safe at Home, we are continually looking for ways to provide an escape through entertainment. We hope for a moment you were able to pause during these trying times and enjoy the #ThreshersAtHomeOpener where we virtually kicked off the Threshers season.
Another way we plan to bring a smile to you is by implementing our initial Promotion Schedule through our social media channels. I invite you to join us on a virtual journey of the originally planned in-park promotions. Enjoy post-game fireworks, theme nights and much more as we bring the ballpark experience to you!
Also, don't forget to have your Lil Anglers check out our recently updated "Phinley's Activity Area" for lots of exciting puzzles and activities.
Coming soon- please check our social media accounts for new contests featuring some great prizes!
While we all anxiously await less trying times, we are constantly thinking of first responders and health care professionals dealing with this pandemic, as well as our family, friends and neighbors who are tirelessly working to keep essential services running.â¯We can't fully express our gratitude but look forward to the day where we can honor you at Spectrum Field.
Until that time, please stay safe and let your special ones know how much they mean to you.
Sincerely,
Jason Adams
Threshers General Manager
