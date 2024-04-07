An O'Rae Kind of Day in Wisconsin Win

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Dylan O'Rae's two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie to lead the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 5-4 win over the Peoria Chiefs on a blustery Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. O'Rae went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and two RBI in the game.

Peoria (1-2) took the lead with a run in the top of the second inning. Anyelo Encarnacion singled home Alex Iadisernia for the 1-0 lead. The Chiefs loaded the bases with one out on a single and a walk. However, Wisconsin starting pitcher Edwin Jimenez escaped the frame with a 5-3 double play.

The Timber Rattlers (2-1) charged back in front in the bottom of the second inning. Jadher Areinamo tied the game with an RBI single. Eduarqui Fernández drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

William Sullivan tied the game in the fourth inning. The Chiefs first baseman lined a solo home run to the Peoria bullpen with two outs to even the score 2-2.

The Chiefs struck again with two outs in the fifth inning to go back in front. Jimenez retired the first two batters he faced in the inning before he issued a walk to Leonardo Bernal. Alex Iadisernia lined the first pitch he saw in the inning to right-center for his third double of the game. Iadisernia was out at third base trying to stretch this hit into a triple, but Bernal crossed the plate to count the run for a 3-2 advantage.

Wisconsin answered in the bottom of the fifth. O'Rae started the inning with a double but was still at second with two outs. Mike Boeve didn't let the chance go to waste. Boeve blooped in a single to send O'Rae across the plate for the tying run. Boeve went 5-for-8 in the last two games of the series with Peoria.

Jimenez walked a batter with one out in the top of the sixth inning before getting another inning-ending double play to keep the game tied. He scattered seven hits, walked three, and struck out four over six innings for a quality start that put him in line for the win once the bats went to work in the bottom of the sixth.

The first three Wisconsin batters in their half of the sixth singled to load the bases. O'Rae lined a single to center to score two runs for a 5-3 lead.

Wisconsin relievers Chase Costello and Stiven Cruz pitched around some traffic in the seventh and eighth innings but maintained the two-run lead. In the ninth, Cruz got the first out but a walk and a double put the tying runs in scoring position. That led to one more call to the Rattlers bullpen.

Craig Yoho answered the call with the game in the balance. He allowed a sacrifice fly off Brody Moore for the second out to let a run score. Yoho recorded his first Midwest League save by getting the final out on a grounder to second.

The Timber Rattlers had fourteen hits on Sunday afternoon as they won their second game in a row to take two of three games from the Chiefs in the series.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday with game one of a series against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana. Patricio Aquino is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. South Bend has not announced their starter. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast starts on AM1280, WNAM and the internet starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 5:45pm. Fans may also watch the game on the Bally Live App.

R H E

PEO 010 110 001 - 4 8 1

WIS 020 012 00x - 5 14 0

Click here for Sunday's Boxscore

Click here for Sunday's Play-by-play

HOME RUN:

PEO:

William Sullivan (1st, 0 on in 4th inning off Edwin Jimenez, 2 out)

WP: Edwin Jimenez (1-0)

LP: Tanner Jacobson (0-1)

SV: Craig Yoho (1)

TIME: 2:23

ATTN: 1,303

