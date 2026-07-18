"An Even Better Finish" for Dikwa!

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Trevor Amann and Albert Dikwa scored either side of halftime to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday night.







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