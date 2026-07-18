"An Even Better Finish" for Dikwa!
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Trevor Amann and Albert Dikwa scored either side of halftime to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday night.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026
- Amann's Record-Quick Hat Trick Powers Pittsburgh Past LouCity - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Preview: Hounds vs. Louisville City FC
- Hounds Suffer Setback at Jacksonville
- Preview: Hounds at Sporting Jacksonville
- Hounds Wind Down USL Cup in Winning Fashion
- USL Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Loudoun United FC