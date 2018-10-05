Amy Peterson Named Carolina League Female Executive of the Year

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, in conjunction with the Carolina League are thrilled to announce today that team Merchandise Manager Amy Peterson has been named the 2018 Carolina League Female Executive of the Year. Peterson led the planning process and execution of the 2018 Carolina League All-Star Classic hosted by the Mudcats last June.

"I am truly shocked and very grateful," Peterson said in regard to winning the award. "I would not have been able to execute the All-Star Classic event without the help of the Mudcats staff. It was truly a group effort and I certainly can't take full credit. I'm especially proud of how the pre-game autograph session went. Many fans approached me afterward to let me know how much they enjoyed the access to the players.

"I especially want to think Joe Kremer and Eric Gardner for trusting me with this event. I also want to thank my Mudcats co-workers Evan Moesta, Patrick Ennis, Josh Perry and Aaron Bayles for all of their hard work throughout the entire All-Star Classic process. Thank you to Mark Schumacher and Katrina Burns for sharing their wisdom in merchandise during my time at the Indianapolis Indians as well as navigating me through the structures of MiLB. Thank you to my parents, Joe Peterson and Melissa Peterson, for supporting me in my pursuit of my dream to work in sports while moving to North Carolina."

Peterson, in what was just her second year with the club, was called upon to organize, plan and execute the 2018 Carolina League All-Star Classic held at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Peterson took on the challenge and excelled in the new responsibility from the moment that team vice president and general manager Joe Kremer, the 2018 Carolina League Executive of the Year, first assigned it to her the previous fall.

"The Mudcats organization is extremely proud to hear that Amy Peterson has been named the Carolina League Female Executive of the Year," Kremer said. "We gave Amy the difficult job of planning last season's Carolina League All-Star Classic and she excelled in that role in every way imaginable. Amy is very hard working, excels at customer service and is a great ambassador for our brand."

The Carolina League additionally announced today that Kremer, the Mudcats vice president and general manager, was named the league's Executive of the Year.

"We are proud to have Joe and Amy recognized with these prestigious Carolina League Awards," said Tyler Barnes, Milwaukee Brewers Senior Vice President - Communications and Affiliate Operations. "With the transition to a new ownership group and also hosting of the All Star Game, Joe, Amy and the Mudcats staff went above and beyond in setting a standard of excellence in a challenging year. We tip our caps to them and know that they greatly appreciate these honors."

Peterson handled everything involved in the multi-layered and multi-day event and did so all while handling her normal duties as the club's merchandise manager. Her efforts regarding the All-Star Classic event included the organization of hotel arrangements, the opening gala, post-game party and execution of the game itself. Peterson found an area in Raleigh, N.C. for the gala that allowed each of these attendees the chance to enjoy what the Triangle area has to offer from local beer and cuisines to historical monuments. The game itself turned out 3,200 in attendance, on one of the hottest days of the summer, as fans got to enjoy an autograph session with players and coaches, batting practice from both teams, and a Miracle League children's game.

The Newburgh, Indiana native attended and graduated from Indiana University Purdue University - Indianapolis (IUPUI) in 2015 with a BS in Tourism, Conventions, and Event Management. She joined the Mudcats in 2017 as team's new merchandise manager after spending a year in the merchandise department of the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. She had previously interned with the NBA's Indiana Pacers in 2013 and worked in the IUPUI Athletic Department in 2015.

The Carolina League's Female Executive of the Year award is presented to a woman who has made outstanding contributions to her club, the league or to baseball.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2018 season was the first for the Mudcats under the ownership of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

