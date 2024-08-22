Amos Sets up An Argos TD with An Interception I CFL

August 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







DaShaun Amos comes up big with an interception to set up a Cameron Dukes Touchdown

