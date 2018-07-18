Amerks Sign Randell to AHL Contract

July 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Tyler Randell to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Randell, 27, joins the Amerks after spending last season with the Belleville Senators (AHL). The 27-year-old winger recorded eight points (3+5) in 57 games with the Senators in addition to 94 penalty minutes.

In his AHL career, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward has notched 51 points (21+30) and 489 penalty minutes in 288 games with Belleville and Providence. Randell has also appeared in 25 Calder Cup Playoff games with the Bruins, recording one goal.

The Scarborough, Ont. native made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins during the 2015-16 campaign, scoring six goals in 27 games.

Randell was selected by the Boston Bruins in the sixth round (176th overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

