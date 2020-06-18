Amerks Recognized at 2020 AHL Team Business Spring Series Meetings for Business Excellence

June 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans received a pair of team achievement awards honoring business excellence as part of the 2020 AHL Team Business Spring Series Meetings, which took the place of the annual AHL Marketing Meetings, following the cancellation of the 2019-20 regular season and 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 2020 AHL Team Business Spring Series, running May 19 through June 19, is a program of online presentations and discussions being hosted by the league's Team Business Services department. Over the past month, more than 200 representatives and front-office personnel from around the American Hockey League gathered virtually to discuss best practices and share innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales, marketing and digital media.

The Amerks were among only four teams this past season with a 15 percent increase in ticket sales per game, including full season equivalents. Additionally, Rochester was honored among only six organizations with an 83 percent renewal rate in corporate sales revenue for the 2019-20 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.