Amerks Re-Sign Smith to One-Year AHL Deal

July 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has re-signed forward Dalton Smith to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2018-19 season.

Smith, 26, returns for his second season in Rochester after tallying one goal and one assist, in addition to a team-high 102 penalty minutes, in 45 games with the Amerks last season.

In his AHL career, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward has notched 42 points (23+19) and 508 penalty minutes in 271 games with Rochester, Lehigh Valley, Providence, Syracuse and Springfield while also appearing in three playoff contests.

Before joining the Amerks, Smith spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL, recording 23 points (10+13) in 60 regular-season contests.

The Oshawa, Ont., native was originally a second-round selection (34th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

