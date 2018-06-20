Amerks Re-Sign Paetsch to One-Year AHL Contract

June 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) --- Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Nathan Paetsch to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Paetsch returned for his third stint with the Amerks in 2017-18, posting nine assists and 16 penalty minutes in 22 games while serving as assistant captain. He also appeared in one playoff contest for Rochester during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Prior to rejoining the Amerks last season, Paetsch spent five seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins. During his time in Grand Rapids, Paetsch helped the Griffins to five straight playoff appearances and two Calder Cup championships while also serving as team captain during the 2016-17 campaign.

A native of LeRoy, Sask., the 34-year-old Paetsch has appeared in 237 career games over parts of five seasons in the red, white and blue, recording 95 points on 21 goals and 74 assists. His best season as an Amerk came during the 2005-06 campaign when he posted career-highs in goals (11), assists (39) and points (50) to lead all Rochester defensemen and finish ninth among all AHL blueliners in scoring.

In his AHL career, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound veteran blueliner has amassed 254 points (50+204) in 630 career AHL games with Rochester, Syracuse and Grand Rapids while also adding 34 points (5+29) in 104 playoff contests. During the 2016-17 season with Grand Rapids, he became just the 18th player in AHL history to play in 100 or more Calder Cup Playoff games. Paetsch has also totaled 42 points (7+35) over 167 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Originally a second-round pick (58th overall) of the Washington Capitals in 2001, Paetsch was later acquired by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.