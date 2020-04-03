Amerks Partnering with Comets, Crunch and Devils for 'New York Hockey Gives Blood' Initiative

April 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has partnered with the Utica Comets, Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils for the New York Hockey Gives Blood initiative.

The state-wide campaign is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 17 from noon to 6:00 p.m. with each of the four American Hockey League franchises converting a designated location into blood drives in their respective cities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Adirondack Bank Center in Utica and Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse will serve as the site for both the Comets and Crunch, respectively, while the Binghamton Devils will host their event at Christ Episcopal Church. Details on Rochester's location will be announced in the coming days.

With most AHL buildings open and the season currently suspended, the Amerks, Comets, Crunch, and Devils have decided to join forces to use their resources to help New York State maintain a healthy blood supply for hospital patients and shed light on one of the many ways the local communities can help.

"We're honored and excited for the opportunity to join the efforts of the other New York AHL teams in bringing this state-wide initiative to Rochester," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "These are challenging times we're facing right now in each of our communities and we as an organization are eager to do our part in providing aid and support to those who need it the most during this unprecedented time."

The Red Cross is grateful to the donors who have already given blood and made upcoming appointments, allowing them to meet immediate patient needs. However, during this uncertain time, eligible donors are encouraged to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic. The American Red Cross is excited to be able to hold events at such large venues during these times of need, especially during an unprecedented period in our society where social distancing is at the forefront of everyone's minds.

Each AHL market encourages all healthy individuals to consider taking part in this charitable event, and to do so by signing up at redcrossblood.org, entering sponsor code "Rochester" (valid upon confirmation of location) "Utica", "Syracuse" and "Binghamton," respectively, and choosing a donation time. Individuals can also register via phone at 1-800-RED CROSS or via the Blood Donor app.

All Rochester-area donors will receive two vouchers to a 2020-21 regular-season Amerks home game at The Blue Cross Arena. Information on the redemption process will be announced at a later date.

New York Hockey Give Blood Initiative - Blood Drive Locations

Rochester - TBD

Adirondack Bank Center (Utica)

400 Oriskany St. W

Utica, NY 13502

Upstate Medical University Arena (Syracuse)

515 Montgomery St.

Syracuse, NY 13202

Christ Episcopal Church (Binghamton)

10 Henry St.

Binghamton, NY 13901

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.