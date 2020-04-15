Amerks' Nathan Paetsch, Caraglio's Pizza Partner for Community-Wide Outreach Initiative

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans defenseman Nathan Paetsch has partnered with Caraglio's Pizza to launch a community-wide initiative to distribute donated food and other supplies to all Rochester-area healthcare workers on the front lines against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Each Friday over the next few weeks, Paetsch will personally deliver food donated by Caraglio's Pizza, one of the Amerks' closest community partners, to all local hospitals and medical centers. The veteran blueliner will visit Strong Memorial Hospital and Golisano Children's Hospital on Friday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m. with additional visits to Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, Unity Hospital and several WellNow Urgent Care facilities scheduled in the coming weeks.

Caraglio's Pizza will be generously making weekly donations of several sheet pizzas from all six store locations around the Greater Rochester Area.

"There are so many people sacrificing so much during this difficult time, especially everyone in the medical field who are working tirelessly on the front lines every day," said Paetsch, who was recently named the team's AHL Man of the Year for the third straight season for his outstanding service to the Rochester community. "This is just a small way of showing the immense appreciation I have personally, and we as an organization, have for everything they're doing for our community. I thank Caraglio's Pizza for their support and generosity and look forward to working alongside Tony and his staff to bring a little relief to those who need it most."

"Our community is in a great time of need right now and we recognize the importance of providing help however and whenever we can," said Tony Caraglio, owner of Caraglio's Pizza. "We're excited to bring our partnership with the Amerks to a whole new level and for the opportunity to work closely with Nathan on ensuring our medical personnel are receiving the same care and support that they are providing daily."

All visits will be carefully coordinated with personnel from each of the participating organizations with a special focus on maintaining social distancing and other preventative measures.

Caraglio's Pizza is the official pizza of the Rochester Americans and Blue Cross Arena. For more information on Caraglio's Pizza, please visit www.caragliospizza.com.

Caraglio's Pizza locations

7 Main St., Hilton, NY 14468

2186 Empire Blvd., Webster, NY 14580

3869 Lyell Rd., Rochester, NY 14606

1169 N Greece Rd., Rochester, NY 14626

2882 Dewey Ave., Rochester, NY 14616

3366 Latta Rd., Rochester NY, 14612

