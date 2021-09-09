Amerks Individual Game Tickets for 2021-2022 Regular Season on Sale Now

September 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that individual game tickets are on sale now for all 2021-22 regular season games.

Single-game tickets for Rochester's 66th American Hockey League campaign, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, start at just $10. Ticket prices vary game to game and range from $10-$29 depending on seating location and game date. Ticket prices will increase slightly as a game date approaches, so Amerks fans are encouraged to buy in advance and save.

New for this season is the Kinecta Federal Credit Union Value Zone, offering $10 tickets for all 38 Amerks home games exclusively in sections 227 and 203.

Single-Game Ticket Pricing Breakdown

A Games B Games C Games

Section Starting Price Max

Price Starting Price Max

Price Starting Price Max

Price

100 Center Ice $29 $38 $27 $34 $25 $31

100 Attack Zone $26 $34 $25 $31 $23 $28

200 Center Ice $25 $33 $24 $30 $22 $26

100 Value Zone $23 $30 $21 $26 $20 $24

200 Corner Zone $22 $29 $20 $25 $19 $23

200 End Zone $19 $25 $18 $23 $17 $21

Kinecta Federal Credit Union $10 Sections $10 $10 $10 $10 $10 $10

Season Ticket Memberships are still on sale, offering a wide array of benefits, and are available in full, half-season and quarter-season quantities. Additionally, Amerks Flex Packs, consisting of either 16 or eight vouchers that can be used for any regular-season home game in any denomination, can be purchased for Best Available seating in each zone.

Season Ticket Pricing Breakdown

Section Full Season (38 Games) Price Per Seat Game Half Season (19 Games) Price Per Seat Game Quarter Season (9 Games) Price Per Seat Game

100 Center Ice $21 $24 $25

100 Attack Zone $19 $22 $23

200 Center Ice $18 $21 $22

100 Value Zone $16 $19 $20

200 Corner Zone $15 $18 $19

200 End Zone $14 $16 $17

Individual game tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com or by phone by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2021

Amerks Individual Game Tickets for 2021-2022 Regular Season on Sale Now - Rochester Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.