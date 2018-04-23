Amerks Bring up Six from Cincinnati

April 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forwards Justin Danforth and Daniel Muzito-Bagenda, defensemen Arvin Atwal and Eric Knodel, and goaltenders Jonas Johansson and Jason Kasdorf from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

The Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals on Wednesday, April 25 at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester.

