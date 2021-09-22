Amerks Announce COVID-19 Vaccination Policy at Blue Cross Arena

(Rochester, NY) - Following the recommendation of the Monroe County Department of Health, the Rochester Americans and Blue Cross Arena announced today that all guests ages 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend all concerts, events and Amerks games at The Blue Cross Arena during the 2021-22 season.

For all events between Sept. 29 and Nov. 2, guests will be permitted to enter the venue with a minimum of one vaccination dose. Beginning Nov. 3, guests must be fully vaccinated for entry. Fans are considered fully vaccinated two weeks following the completion of a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson.

All guests 12 and under will not be required to have a vaccination but will be required to wear a mask at all times while inside The Blue Cross Arena. Additionally, guests 12 and older will no longer be required to wear masks due to the vaccination requirements although the continued practice of mask-wearing is strongly encouraged when inside the venue.

As part of the policy, negative COVID-19 test results will not be accepted for entry into The Blue Cross Arena and no exceptions will be made to the vaccine requirement.

The Blue Cross Arena will begin enforcing the new policy starting with the All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) event on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Upon arrival, guests will be required to present either their vaccination card or the New York State Excelsior Pass on their mobile device along with a government-issued photo ID. Photos of vaccine cards will not be accepted.

All current Amerks Season Ticket Members will receive a communication outlining specific guidelines to request a refund for 2021-22 season tickets. Refunds will not be given for single-game purchases. Single-game buyers that are unable to meet the mandates outlined above will have the opportunity to transfer, resell or donate their tickets. The deadline for informing the Amerks front office of your decision declining the vaccination and requesting a refund is Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 5:00 p.m.

