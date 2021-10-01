Amerks Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open its 2021 Training Camp on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at The Blue Cross Arena. All on-ice sessions over the week-long camp will be held at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena and are closed to the public.

Rochester plays its first of two preseason games on Friday, Oct. 8 when they visit the Utica Comets for a 7 p.m. face-off at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Amerks then return home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All current Amerks Season Ticket Members will receive a complimentary ticket offer to the game while tickets for the general public range from $10-$15 based on seating location. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amerks.com or by calling 585-454-5335.

The schedule for the first week of Amerks 2021 Training Camp is as follows (location and time is subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 4

Players report for physicals and medical testing

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Practice at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Practice at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Practice at 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Morning Skate at 11 a.m.

Preseason Game at Utica at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Practice at 12 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Preseason Game vs. Syracuse at 3 p.m.

