Amerks 2018-19 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 5

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will open its 63rd season in the American Hockey League at home on Friday, Oct. 5 at The Blue Cross Arena.

While the opponents for the dates below are yet to be determined, guaranteed home dates on the Amerks' 2018-19 schedule, in addition to the Home Opener, include the following:

- Friday, Nov. 2

- Friday, Nov. 9

- Friday, Nov. 23

- Saturday, Dec. 22

- Friday, Mar. 8

The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2018-19 regular season will be announced at a later date.

Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

