Ameriprise Financial on Board for 5 Years

We are extremely happy to announce that Jeffery Wallace, and Ameriprise Financial, have decided to sign a 5 year extension with the Prowlers. Not only are they huge supporters of the Prowlers, but fans as well. "Its always a pleasure when we get to visit with Jeff. He is fully invested in the organization and those are the best kinds of partners to have," said Pace. "The conversations are always centered around which players are coming back and the rumblings about the league. Those are always fun conversations to have with partners," Pace continued.

If you can't find Jeff in the Ameriprise suite, then you can visit Jeff and the Ameriprise team, located in downtown Port Huron.

The Prowlers Home Opener is November 8th vs. Columbus River Dragons

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

